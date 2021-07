সীমান্ত বিরোধ নিরসনে চীন ও ভারতের উদ্যোগ

Coca-Cola Is Changing Coke Zero's Flavor, Risking Backlash The company promised “an even more iconic Coke taste” for its new version of Coke Zero. But some anxious consumers remember the New Coke debacle of 1985.

Hollywood Foreign Press Presented With Golden Globes Reform Plan Proposals for the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association include adding 50 members to its voting ranks to bring in more diversity and creating a for-profit spinoff company.

Europe Rolls Out Ambitious Climate Change Plan, but Obstacles Loom The proposal would impose tariffs on some imports from countries with looser environmental rules. It would also mean the end of sales in the European Union of new gas- and diesel-powered cars in just 14 years.

Facebook plans to pay creators $1 billion to use its products. Influencers will be able to earn money by using specific Facebook and Instagram features or by hitting certain milestones.