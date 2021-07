পরের বিশ্বকাপ আমার: নেইমার

Here's How Companies Are Responding to the Rise in Virus Cases Large businesses are revising their rules about employee vaccinations and wearing masks as the Delta variant drives up infections.

Sun Dawu, Outspoken Chinese Tycoon, Sentenced to 18 years Sun Dawu described enduring “misery beyond words” during monthslong police interrogations that forced what he said was a false confession.

Lyft pushes office return date to February as Twitter closes offices it had reopened. A jump in virus cases has many companies rethinking their plans.

Google Mandates Vaccines for Workers and Delays Return to Office The tech giant joins other companies that have readjusted their plans as the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps through the country.