বিশ্বব্যাপী বেড়েছে করোনায় মৃত্যু ও আক্রান্ত

The Olympics has helped to boost the Peacock streaming platform. Comcast’s new streaming service has 20 million active accounts every month. Despite low ratings for the games, the company expects to make a profit on the Olympics.

Robinhood I.P.O.: Shares Fall 8.4% The stock opened at $38, the same as its I.P.O. price. The price’s drop was a sign of investor hesitancy over a company that has attracted regulatory scrutiny.

Nikola Founder Trevor Milton Charged With Securities Fraud Federal prosecutors charged Trevor Milton with misleading investors about the technology for battery- and hydrogen-powered vehicles Nikola had hoped to make.

Credit Suisse Report Details Failings in Archegos Debacle The Swiss bank, which lost $5.5 billion in the hedge fund’s collapse, will fire nine employees and order that some bonuses be paid back.