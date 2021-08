আফগানিস্তানের প্রধান তিন শহর ঘেরাও করেছে তালেবান

Infrastructure Deal Puts Cryptocurrencies in Washington’s Cross Hairs A provision in the Senate legislation would give the I.R.S. more power to scrutinize a largely unregulated corner of finance.

Eviction Moratorium Set to Lapse as Biden Aid Effort Falters The administration made a last-ditch, failed appeal to extend the moratorium to buy more time for states to distribute rental aid.

Can Fake Accounts Save the Internet? Reconsidering pseudonymity and what it means to “be yourself” online.

Vaccinated People May Spread the Virus, Though Rarely, C.D.C. Reports The agency cited an outbreak in Provincetown, Mass., in which most of the infected were immunized. An internal C.D.C. document paints an even more harrowing picture.