৭ আগস্ট নয়, গণটিকা শুরু ১৪ আগস্ট

P.P.P. loan forgiveness portal opens, but big banks opt out. Several lenders said they preferred to stick with their own processes out of concern that steering customers to the government portal would create confusion.

Uber shows signs of pulling out of its pandemic slump. Uber recorded a rare profit of $1.1 billion, thanks to its stake in the Chinese ride-hailing company Didi.

Robinhood Shares Jump, Like the Meme Stocks It Enabled Robinhood became a publicly traded company only last week. Its stock stumbled in its first day of trading on Thursday, finishing down more than 8 percent.

New York Times 2021 Q2 Earnings: 8 Million Subscribers The company expects to end the year with about 8.5 million. In its quarterly results, it reported holding nearly $1 billion in cash.