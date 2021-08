১৫ আগস্টের পর ফের গণটিকা দান শুরু

How the Olympics Hurt Tokyo's Economy The Games failed to live up to their economic promise and cast a harsh light on Japan’s political culture. Some feel “a hunger for a new system.”

Saudi Aramco Posts $25 Billion Profit The world’s oil giants are bouncing back, aided by accelerating economies in crucial markets.

They Don’t Want the Shot. They Don’t Want Colleagues to Know. Nearly 40 percent of Americans over the age of 18 remain unvaccinated, and could return to their offices with policies in place that make that status clear.

Novavax Says U.S. Will Pause Funding for Production of Its Vaccine The Maryland company, which has a $1.75 billion federal contract to develop and produce a coronavirus vaccine, said it needed to address the concerns of federal regulators.