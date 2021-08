ট্রেনের টিকিট বিক্রি শুরু

Even Your Allergist Is Now Investing in Start-Ups The once-clubby world of start-up deal making known as “angel investing” has had an influx of new participants. It’s part of a wider boom in ever-riskier investments.

Hotel and Airline Bookings for Business Travel Resume, Hesitantly Convention centers are reopening. Hotels and airlines report an uptick in bookings. But the rise in virus cases has tempered forecasts for a major recovery.

Alibaba Will Fire Employee After Rape Accusation Two senior managers also resigned for failing to respond appropriately after the woman reported the incident, the company’s chief executive said in a memo.

Richard Trumka, A.F.L.-C.I.O. Chief, Dies at 72 A third-generation coal miner from Pennsylvania, he had led the labor federation since 2009, forging influential ties with leading Democrats.