উয়েফা সুপার কাপ জিতে মৌসুম শুরু করল চেলসি

Taylor Mac’s ‘Joy and Pandemic’ Is Postponed as Covid Cases Surge The play, which had been set to have its world premiere in September at the Magic Theater in San Francisco, takes place during the 1918 flu pandemic.

McDonald’s, Capital One, N.Y. Stock Exchange and Amtrak require vaccines for some. The Consumer Price Index, a closely watched inflation gauge, again climbed 5.4 percent from the prior year.

July C.P.I. Report: Inflation Rose Quickly Again A key inflation gauge again climbed 5.4 percent in July from a year earlier. Prices gains are expected to moderate — the question is by how much and how quickly.

One Number to Gauge Where the Economy Is Headed The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is often a reliable indicator of how Wall Street views the prospects of economic growth — especially when other data points send confusing signals.