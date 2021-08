পুলিশ সুপারের বিরুদ্ধে নারী ইন্সপেক্টরের ধর্ষণ মামলা

U.K. Economy Rebounded in 2nd Quarter, Before Delta Variant The British economy grew 4.8 percent in the three months through June. But the spread of the delta variant is likely to have hit growth since.

McDonald’s Franchise Settles Suit Involving ‘Dog Diaper’ Masks Workers at a California restaurant said inadequate safety measures, including unsuitable face coverings, were to blame for a Covid-19 outbreak.

Lordstown Motors says it is likely to begin only ‘limited production’ of its electric truck this year. The company, which has yet to produce a truck, said it lost $108 million in the second quarter.

Southwest Airlines Expects Delta Variant to Crimp Demand The company revised its forecast for the quarter, saying it expects revenue to fall as much as 20 percent, as ticket sales slow and cancellations rise.