হাইতিতে ভূমিকম্পে ৩০৪ জনের মৃত্যু

How Choosing a New Host Got Messy at ‘Jeopardy!’ The decades-old game show, TV comfort food for many, has been rocked by drama over who would replace the late Alex Trebek.

F.D.A. Approves Xywav, a GHB drug, for Rare Sleeping Disorder Jazz Pharmaceuticals brought in more than $1.7 billion last year selling GHB to narcolepsy patients. With the new approval, sales could soar.

Breakthrough Infections and the Delta Variant: What to Know Scientific understanding of the coronavirus variant is changing quickly. Here’s a recap of the most important findings.

Home Depot Co-Founder Donates to Mentorship Program for Teens A co-founder of Home Depot increased his giving for children in the pandemic because, he said, “they don’t always have the tools to deal with what’s happened to them.”