আফগানিস্তানে তালেবান প্রতিরোধে বিক্ষিপ্ত বিক্ষোভ

The Academy of Country Music moves its awards show to Amazon, ditching network TV. It is the first major awards show to follow the audiences to a streaming platform.

U.S. Revives Facebook Suit, Adding Details to Back Claim of a Monopoly After a judge slammed the F.T.C.’s original lawsuit, regulators returned with a more detailed case accusing the platform of being a monopoly.

Toyota, Hit by Chip Shortage, to Cut Output 40% in September The production cut will affect 14 plants in Japan and reduce output by about 140,000 cars and trucks next month, the company said.

Facebook’s New Bet on Virtual Reality: Conference Rooms The pandemic has renewed interest in virtual reality. Facebook is trying to capitalize with a new virtual meeting room service.