প্রয়োজনে তালেবানের সঙ্গে কাজ করবে যুক্তরাজ্য: বরিস জনসন

G.M. Is Expanding the Chevrolet Bolt Recall The recall now covers 2017-2022 models. The latest move, to add two more model years, adds $1 billion in costs.

How the Taliban Can Use Social Media to Tame Afghanistan In the 1990s, they banned the internet. Now they use it to threaten and cajole the Afghan people, in a sign of how they might use technology to build power.

Taliban Ramp Up on Social Media, Defying Bans by the Platforms More than 100 new official or pro-Taliban accounts and pages have surfaced on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, despite a ban on the group by the sites.