সরকার গঠনে আলোচনার জন্য কাবুলে আব্দুল গনি বারাদার

Afghanistan Faces Economic Shock as Sanctions Replace Foreign Aid The Taliban will be under pressure to keep a fragile economy afloat.

Topps loses its licensing deal for baseball cards, and tears up plan to go public. Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association are ending their agreement with Topps in favor of one with Fanatics, an upstart sports collectible company.

Liz Shuler Is Named President of the A.F.L.-C.I.O. Ms. Shuler was the No. 2 official before Richard Trumka’s death. A vote to fill the top post for a full term will be held in June.

Mike Richards, the New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Has Quit Mr. Richards was named as Alex Trebek’s replacement last week, but offensive and sexist comments he made on a podcast several years ago resurfaced. He will remain as executive producer.