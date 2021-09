China Power Outages Close Factories and Threaten Growth High demand and soaring energy prices have forced some factories to shut down, adding further problems for already snarled global supply chains.

Activision to pay $18 million settlement over workplace misconduct. The complaint by a federal agency followed several other legal actions taken against the game maker, which has been accused of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Activision to pay $18 million settlement over workplace misconduct. The complaint by a federal agency followed several other legal actions taken against the game maker, which has been accused of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Goldman Sachs, Ozy Media and a $40 Million Conference Call Gone Wrong The digital media company has raised eyebrows for its claims about its audience size for years. Then came the strange voice on the phone.