বিএনপিকে প্রায়শ্চিত্ত করতে হবে: হানিফ

S&P 500 Drops 2% in Worst Day Since May Investors, weighing the prospect of the Federal Reserve preparing to reduce its purchases of government debt, sold off bonds, pushing the 10-year’s yield to its highest level since June.

How the Huawei Case Raised Fears of ‘Hostage Diplomacy’ by China Critics of the Justice Department deal to free the Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou say it could blunt tools like sanctions and prosecutions.

George Malkemus, Who Pushed Manolos to New Heights, Dies at 67 He successfully marketed Manolo Blahnik’s extravagantly heeled confections. Then a television character named Carrie Bradshaw brandished a pair in “Sex and the City.”