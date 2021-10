আ.লীগ মানুষের সবচেয়ে বড় শত্রুতে পরিণত হয়েছে: ফখরুল

Whistle-Blower to Accuse Facebook of Contributing to Jan. 6 Riot, Memo Says In an internal memo, Facebook defended itself and said that social media was not a primary cause of polarization.

An Erotica Pioneer Goes From Hero to Villain for Dozens of Authors In the constantly evolving romance landscape, Blushing Books has long occupied a specific niche: spanking erotica. Now some of its most successful writers just want their books back.

Lithuania vs. China: A Baltic Minnow Defies a Rising Superpower Lithuania has enraged China by advising officials to scrap Chinese phones that it says contain censorship software, while cozying up to Taiwan and quitting a Chinese-led regional forum.

U.K. Aims to Ease Trucker Shortage With Visas Into 2022 The decision extended an earlier move to offer three-month visas to foreign drivers, and came as the government also called on military drivers to help resolve a fuel distribution crisis.