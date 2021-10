জনগণকে হাসিমুখে সেবা দিতে হবে

China’s Power Problems Expose a Strategic Weakness The country’s energy inefficiency and dependence on climate-damaging coal threaten to damage its image as a reliable manufacturing base.

Suspension is lifted for Netflix employee who criticized Dave Chappelle’s comedy special. “At the very least, I feel vindicated,” the employee, Terra Field, wrote on Twitter.

F.D.A. Authorizes E-Cigarettes to Stay on U.S. Market for the First Time The agency approved three Vuse vaping products and said their benefits in helping smokers quit outweighed the risks of hooking youths.

American and Southwest Airlines Reject Texas's Ban on Vaccine Mandates “This does not change anything for American,” a spokeswoman said. When the airline introduced its mandate, it cited a presidential order that employees of government contractors be vaccinated.