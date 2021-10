দেশে অস্থিতিশীল পরিস্থিতি তৈরির চেষ্টা রুখে দেয়া হবে

John Deere Workers Strike After Failed Contract Talks The action comes amid labor shortages and rising worker activism nationwide.

U.S. regulator questions Tesla on the lack of a recall after an update to Autopilot. In a letter, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reminded Tesla that federal law requires automakers to initiate recalls if they find defects that pose a safety risk.

Blackstone in London Sets Vaccine Rule to Work in Office Starting next week, the American private equity firm will take a more forceful approach to vaccines than many other firms in Britain.

F.D.A. Stays Neutral on the Need for a Moderna Booster An advisory panel is to vote later this week on whether to recommend emergency authorization of boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.