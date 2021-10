YouTube, Snap and TikTok executives take their turn answering to Washington. Lawmakers pressed the executives on the mounting concerns that their services harm children and teenagers.

Google’s profit and revenue soared in the third quarter. The results easily topped analysts’ forecasts.

Twitter’s revenue rises 37 percent in the third quarter. The social media company said the effects of Apple’s privacy changes had not been as severe for its advertising business as for other companies.

The Bond Market Says Inflation Will Last. You Should Be Listening. Inflation is as much a psychological process as an economic one. And a key indicator of inflation expectations has risen in recent days, which could ultimately lead to higher interest rates.