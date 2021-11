লন্ডনে পৌঁছেছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

From BTS to ‘Squid Game’: How South Korea Became a Cultural Juggernaut The country was once largely known for cars and smartphones, but a global audience has become mesmerized by its entertainment, and creators say success didn’t happen overnight.

In a ‘Workers Economy,’ Who Really Holds the Cards? Some people are resigning. Some are sitting on the sidelines awaiting a prime gig. Others are flexing their muscles — requesting raises, or remote options — while still clocking in.

Nelson Partners Student Housing: A Sinking Empire An ambitious property management company that pitches upscale off-campus apartments across the country has left tenants and investors stewing.

Attention, New Englanders: Fluffernutter Is Now a Word What has prompted Merriam-Webster to add the longstanding term for a mostly regional sandwich to the dictionary?