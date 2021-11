বন রক্ষায় আমাদের অঙ্গীকারের ঘাটতি নেই

How Frequent Flier Programs Are Changing in a Changed World In an era of climate change and virus concerns, it’s a challenging time to keep fliers loyal. Here is how U.S. airlines are trying to keep up.

Blue Origin Loses Legal Fight Over SpaceX’s NASA Moon Contract A federal judge rejected the argument by Jeff Bezos’ rocket company that NASA unfairly awarded a lunar lander contract to Elon Musk’s firm.

Bank of England Holds Interest Rates at Record Lows Britain’s central bank said it would wait for more data on the labor market even as inflation is expected to climb to about 5 percent.

Federal Government Cuts Ties With Troubled Vaccine Maker Emergent BioSolutions ruined millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Now its $600 million deal is canceled.