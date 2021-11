কৃষি উন্নয়নে ২৫ বিলিয়ন ডলার ঝণ দেবে বিশ্বব্যাংক

As U.S. Travel Changes Near, Global Travelers Eagerly Await Reunions On Monday, travelers from many other countries who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be allowed to enter the United States.

Biden Administration Is ‘Prepared to Defend’ Vaccine Rules, Surgeon General Said The administration last week set Jan. 4 as the deadline for companies with 100 or more employees to mandate Covid vaccinations or implement weekly testing of workers.

Americans Are Flush With Cash and Jobs. They Also Think the Economy Is Awful. The psychological effects of inflation seem to have the upper hand.

The Week in Business: Time to Slow the Economic Stimulus Jobs rebounded in October. The government finally issued rules on requiring vaccinations at big employers. And we'll see how quickly inflation is rising.