আইসিসি ক্রিকেট কমিটির চেয়ারম্যান হলেন সৌরভ

Follow the Elizabeth Holmes trial as an investor testifies. The founder of Theranos is being tried on 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The trial is generally held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

L.A.’s Staples Center will be renamed Crypto.com Arena. The rebranding, which will take effect on Christmas Day, is the latest example of a company at the center of a technology boom paying to rename a well-known sports arena.

Victims of Sexual Misconduct Testify Against Forced Arbitration In emotional testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, four survivors of sexual misconduct said they had been required to stay silent because of “forced arbitration” clauses in their contracts.

U.S. to Buy Enough of Pfizer’s Covid Antiviral Pills for 10 Million People The antiviral drugs have helped inspire hope among senior administration officials that the United States will be able to curb the devastating toll from the Delta variant.