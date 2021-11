Fight Erupts Over New York Blood Center’s Manhattan Building The New York Blood Center wants to build a 233-foot-tall tower on a residential block in the Manhattan neighborhood. The city has proposed $450 million in tax incentives.

Women’s Tennis Challenges China’s Narrative Over Missing Player The WTA Tour chairman cast doubt over a reassuring email that state media claimed had been sent by Peng Shuai, who had accused a former top party official of sexual assault.

Striking Deere workers approve a new contract on the third try. The accord, after a five-week walkout by 10,000 employees, increases wages and performance-based pay.

Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug is unlikely to win E.U. approval. The drug, Aduhelm, has been mired in controversy since it was in approved in the United States in June.