সুদানে একযোগে ১২ মন্ত্রীর পদত্যাগ

Open or closed on Thanksgiving? Here are stores’ plans for Thursday and Friday. Many retailers will close their stores on Thanksgiving Day, citing safety concerns and gratitude for their employees.

Biden to Tap Into U.S. Oil Reserves to Combat Rising Gas Prices In an attempt to reduce global energy prices, the White House will release 50 million barrels of crude oil along with Britain, China, India, Japan and South Korea.

Revitalizing Black Neighborhoods by Preserving Their History Developers are repurposing deteriorated structures in historically significant areas in an effort to incorporate spaces for the arts, affordable housing and small businesses under one roof.

Dollar Tree will raise prices to $1.25 by the end of April. The price increases come as dollar stores have been struggling with a slowdown in sales and shrinking profits.