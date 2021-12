ওমিক্রন নিয়ে শান্ত থেকে যৌক্তিক ব্যবস্থা নিতে হবে : ডাব্লিউএইচও

Jerome Powell pivots, suggesting quicker reduction in economic help as high inflation persists. The Federal Reserve could pull back economic support faster as inflation lasts, and its chair signaled that for now the Omicron variant is a “risk.”

Stocks Fall After Powell's Taper Comments The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, said that persistent inflation may require a more aggressive approach by the central bank. Wall Street was already uneasy.

South African Company Nears License to Sell J. & J. Covid Shot Across Africa The new agreement makes Aspen Pharmacare the first African company to market a Covid vaccine on the continent. But it stops short of allowing Aspen to make the ingredients in the vaccine.

Counterfeit Covid Masks Are Still Sold Everywhere Rising Covid cases have spurred a return to mask-wearing in the U.S. and overseas, at a time when flawed KN95s from China continue to dominate e-commerce sites.