রামপুরা থেকে শিক্ষার্থীদের নতুন ১১ দাবি

Stocks fall again as the Fed signals it could end economic support sooner. The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, said persistent inflation might require a more aggressive approach by the central bank. Wall Street was already uneasy.

Stocks Fall After Powell's Taper Comments The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, said persistent inflation might require a more aggressive approach by the central bank. Wall Street was already uneasy.

Chris Cuomo Is Suspended by CNN After Details of Help He Gave Andrew The cable news network’s top-rated anchor was an intimate adviser to Andrew Cuomo in the last 18 months of his governorship.

Federal Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate for Health Workers The ruling is a setback for the administration’s effort to require vaccination for hospital and nursing home workers, which had been set to start next week.