আফ্রিকা থেকে কেউ এলে ইমিগ্রেশন পাস দেয়া হবে না

Omicron Is Here. Should You Cancel Your Trip? Most people have become used to making health-risk assessments during the pandemic, but that doesn’t make the decision about whether to travel or cancel easier — especially with a new variant circulating.

F.T.C. Sues to Block Nvidia’s Takeover of Arm The proposed deal would give Nvidia control over computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on.

Major news outlets side with Steve Bannon on one part of his legal fight. A coalition of news outlets, which includes The New York Times, said the government’s proposed order to prevent Mr. Bannon from releasing documents to the public would violate the First Amendment.

BuzzFeed News’s union workers walk off the job for a day. The employees walked out on an important day for the media company: Shareholders are voting Thursday to take it public.