কুরুচিপূর্ণ ভাষার প্রতিউত্তর আমার জানা ছিল না: মাহি

Microsoft Seizes 42 Websites From a Chinese Hacking Group The group was likely using the websites to install malware that helped it gather data from government agencies and other groups, the company said.

Women Earn $2 Million Less Than Men in Their Careers as Doctors A survey of more than 80,000 physicians estimated that women make 25 percent less than men over a 40-year career.

Donald Trump’s media company deal is being investigated by securities regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority are scrutinizing the agreement to go public by merging with a so-called blank-check company.

Toyota will spend $1.3 billion on a N.C. electric car battery plant. The plant, which will employ 1,750 people, will be located outside of Greensboro.