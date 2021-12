স্মৃতিসৌধে সর্বস্তরের মানুষের শ্রদ্ধা

Broadway Is Canceling Shows Due to Positive Covid Tests Broadway, where cancellations were once vanishingly rare, has seen a raft of them as positive coronavirus tests among cast and crew members have upended productions.

Fed Could Raise Rates 3 Times in 2022, Speeds End of Bond-Buying Federal Reserve officials suggested as many as three interest rate increases in 2022 as the economy heals and inflation persists.

Met Opera to Mandate Booster Shots for Staff and Audiences It is the first major performing arts institution to require boosters, as concern mounts over rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant. The rule will take effect Jan. 17.