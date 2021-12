সুস্থ হয়েছেন কাদের, অপেক্ষা বাসায় ফেরার

Battling for Bolivia’s Lithium That's Vital to Electric Cars Chinese and Russian industrial giants seek to tap mineral deposits vital to electric cars. A Texas entrepreneur has his own strategy: the long game.

Kerby Jean-Raymond’s Really Big Idea He has spent the last year and a half secretly trying to change the game for minority designers in fashion.

Dear Celebrities: Please Stop Churning Out Beauty Brands A-list singers, actors and influencers are dropping makeup and skin care lines at breakneck speed — Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Chiara Ferragni and Addison Rae are among the latest — but does anyone want them anymore?

Reddit takes its first official step toward going public. The company announced it had confidentially filed paperwork for an I.P.O., but without disclosing financial details.