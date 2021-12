ফের করোনার তাণ্ডব, বেড়েছে মৃত্যু-শনাক্ত

Boeing joins other federal contractors in dropping its vaccine mandate. A court has blocked enforcement of President Biden’s executive order that had instructed federal contractors to require coronavirus vaccines for employees.

Southwest C.E.O. Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Senate Hearing Gary Kelly appeared at the committee hearing with other airline officials on Wednesday. Each was unmasked for at least part of the hearing, as were many senators.

Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal on 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' The producers of “No Way Home” address questions about another trilogy, possibly putting MJ in a Spidey suit and convincing reluctant actors to reprise their roles.