মার্কিন নিষেধাজ্ঞা দেশের পা টেনে ধরার মতো: কৃষিমন্ত্রী

Early Decision Isn’t Binding. Let Us Explain. If you can’t afford the price a college quotes you, you don’t have to go. We corrected an N.Y.U. blog post and rewrote the Common App for you.

Biden's Covid Vaccine Mandate Reinstated for Large Businesses The decision, by a split three-judge panel, overturned a ruling that had blocked a Biden administration rule requiring companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or testing for workers.

London Faces a Dimming Holiday Travel Season Amid a rising number of coronavirus cases attributed to the new variant and testing rules that travelers find onerous, the holiday season suddenly looks a lot less bright for the traditional Christmas destination.

Elizabeth Holmes Trial Nears Finish as Closing Arguments End The jury of eight men and four women will meet on Monday morning to consider wire fraud-related charges for claims made to Theranos’s investors and patients.