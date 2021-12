বাংলাবাজার রুটে নৌযান চলাচল শুরু

Carlos Tejada, Deputy Asia Editor for The New York Times, Dies at 49 He was an editor in Asia for 13 years, including with The Wall Street Journal. One colleague said he had embodied the phrase, “Edit ferociously and with joy.”

U.S. Regulator Investigating Tesla Over a Video Game Feature Drivers can be distracted playing games while the vehicle is in motion, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, following a New York Times report earlier this month.

F.D.A. Clears Pfizer’s Covid Pill for High-Risk Patients 12 and Older The first-of-its-kind treatment, Paxlovid, has been found to be highly protective against severe illness. It could be available within a few days.

Walgreens and CVS limit purchases of at-home coronavirus tests. The caps come as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has customers flocking to testing sites and pharmacies, which are struggling to keep up.