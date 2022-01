২০২১-২২ শিক্ষাবর্ষের ভর্তির আসন কমানোর সুপারিশ

Fed officials discussed raising rates sooner and faster in 2022. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting show that officials are contemplating when and how quickly to lift interest rates.

HBO Max and HBO Hit 73.8 million Subscribers, Topping Company Forecast The announcement represents a vindication of the strategy to release the entire Warner Bros. 2021 film slate simultaneously in theaters and on streaming.

Is It Time for Big In-Person Events Again? Organizers Are Divided Some big events are delaying their return to in-person gatherings, but the organizers of CES, the Winter Olympics and the Australian Open have decided it’s time to gather in person again.

