হরিণাকুন্ডুতে নৌকার প্রার্থী ৪২ ভোট পেয়ে জামানত হারালেন

The Tech That Will Invade Our Lives in 2022 Here we go again: Virtual reality, now called “the metaverse,” will be a thing. So will the smart home.

Starbucks Union Workers Near Buffalo Walk Out Over Covid Concerns The walkout, involving about half a dozen employees, is planned to last the rest of the week.

F.B.I. Arrests Man Accused of Stealing Unpublished Book Manuscripts Filippo Bernardini, an Italian citizen who worked in publishing, was charged with wire fraud and identity theft for a scheme that prosecutors said affected hundreds of people over five or more years.

Federal Labor Officials Claim New York Times Violated Workplace Law The National Labor Relations Board alleges that Times management wrongly prevented some employees from showing support for a union, a claim the paper denied.