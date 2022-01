টিকাহীনদের জন্য ওমিক্রন বিপজ্জনক: ডব্লিউএইচও

After a ‘horrendous’ 2021, the I.R.S. will start the tax season with a major backlog. At least 10 million returns from last year remain unprocessed because of short-staffing at the tax collector, according to the national taxpayer advocate.

Supply Chain Snags Continued to Drive Up Inflation in December The surge in coronavirus cases is idling workers at ports and trucking companies, while strong consumer demand continues to drive up the cost of shipping and energy.

CPI December 2021: Inflation Jumped at Fastest Pace Since 1982 The Consumer Price Index increased at the fastest pace in 40 years, a new report showed.