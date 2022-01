Searching for Pfizer’s Paxlovid Pills When Mom Got Covid The experience showed how hard it is for many people to get potentially lifesaving treatments.

Starbucks Ends Its Plan to Require Worker Vaccination and Testing The coffee company is among the first major employers to roll back plans after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s mandate for large businesses.

Why Microsoft Wants Activision Activision has a lot of popular games that fit into Microsoft’s plans to build a vast library of titles that can be played on all sorts of devices. The metaverse can wait.

Manhattan Prosecutors Return Two Artifacts to Iraq The repatriations are among the first under Alvin Bragg, the new Manhattan district attorney, who is continuing the work of a dedicated antiquities trafficking unit created by his predecessor.