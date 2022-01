হয়ে গেল পরী-রাজের হলুদ, বিয়ে আজ

Stocks drop again, as the S&P 500’s worst week in more than a year drags on. The Game Workers Alliance represents workers at Raven Software, a studio owned by Activision Blizzard where some employees walked out in early December to protest work conditions.

Stock Markets Off to Worst Start Since 2016 as Fed Fights Inflation Stocks are off to their worst start of a year since 2016 as the central bank pulls back the enormous stimulus programs it began in the early months of the pandemic.

Another Peloton Heart Attack on TV? ‘Billions’ Says It’s a Coincidence. Peloton’s stock dropped last month after the premiere of the “Sex and the City” reboot, which ended with Mr. Big dying after riding one of the company’s bikes.

Intel to Invest at Least $20 Billion in New Chip Factories in Ohio Building up U.S. chip production has been a focus of lawmakers and companies alike amid a global shortage of the crucial components.