মুসলিম হওয়ায় মন্ত্রিত্ব যাওয়া নিয়ে তদন্তের দাবি যুক্তরাজ্যে

Rich Countries Lure Health Workers From Low-Income Nations to Fight Shortages Huge pay incentives and immigration fast-tracks are leading many to leave countries whose health systems urgently need their expertise.

Thierry Mugler, Genre-Busting French Fashion Designer, Dies at 73 The dominatrix-loving couturier turned sex into a style weapon.

Sarah Palin v. New York Times Spotlights Push to Loosen Libel Law The trial comes at a time when those who argue that news outlets should pay a steeper price for getting something wrong are more emboldened than they’ve been in decades.

Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Unilever An activist investor adds pressure as Unilever seeks a new strategic direction.