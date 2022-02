নিরাপদ খাদ্য নিশ্চিতে আইন প্রয়োগ করুন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

Alphabet’s profit increased 36 percent to $20.64 billion in fourth quarter. The earnings by the parent company of Google were above analysts’ estimates.

U.S. National Debt Tops $30 Trillion as Borrowing Surged Amid Pandemic The record red ink, fueled by spending to combat the coronavirus, comes as interest rates are expected to rise, which could add to America’s costs.

Tribes Reach $590 Million Opioid Settlement With Johnson & Johnson Money from the tentative deal would go toward addiction and treatment and would be overseen by Native American tribal leaders.