অর্থনৈতিক উন্নয়নের মূলে রয়েছে কৃষি: পরিকল্পনামন্ত্রী

Biden Promised 500 Million Free Covid Tests. Then He Had to Find Them. Millions of Americans are now receiving tests through the new mail program, which health experts said came too late to meet demand during the brunt of Omicron wave.

ABC Suspends Whoopi Goldberg Over Holocaust Comments Ms. Goldberg’s comments, on Monday’s episode of “The View,” came amid growing ignorance about the Holocaust and rising antisemitism. She has apologized.

India’s budget focuses on roads, but critics see need for more jobs. Narendra Modi’s plan calls for a big increase in infrastructure spending. Some say more must be done to create jobs for the country’s young work force.

U.S. National Debt Tops $30 Trillion as Borrowing Surged The record red ink, fueled by spending to combat the coronavirus, comes as interest rates are expected to rise, which could add to America’s costs.