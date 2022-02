বুধবার থেকে শুরু হতে পারে বৃষ্টি

Peter Thiel to Step Down from Meta’s Board The tech billionaire, who has been on the board of the company formerly known as Facebook since 2005, is backing numerous politicians in the midterm elections.

Amazon doubles its cap on base salaries for corporate employees. Citing a competitive labor market, the online retailer raised the cap on cash compensation for salaried workers to $350,000, from $160,000.

Frontier and Spirit Airlines to Merge The budget carriers said they would save customers $1 billion a year while adding jobs.

Chip Errors Are Becoming More Common and Harder to Track Down As the largest computer networks continue to grow, some engineers fear that their smallest components could prove to be an Achilles’ heel.