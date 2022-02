গরুপাচার মামলায় সাংসদ-অভিনেতা দেবকে নোটিশ

Starbucks fires Memphis workers involved in unionization efforts. A company spokesman said the workers had violated several policies. The union organizing stores accused Starbucks of retaliation.

The U.S. trade deficit soared to a record last year. The widening deficit was driven by a $576.5 billion increase in imports last year, as Americans purchased more products made abroad.

Starbucks fires Memphis workers involved in unionization efforts. A company spokesman said the workers had violated several policies. The union organizing stores accused Starbucks of retaliation.