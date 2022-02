আজ থেকে বৃষ্টি হতে পারে

Uber says its business is bouncing back from a pandemic-induced slump. She will replace Eric S. Rosengren, who retired as the Boston Fed’s president last year.

InStyle and Others Owned by Barry Diller's Group to End Print Editions Six titles owned by Dotdash Meredith will become digital-only publications as the company tries “embracing the inevitable digital future.”

Discovery’s Merger With WarnerMedia Clears Antitrust Scrutiny In the coming weeks, Discovery will have a shareholder vote, which is widely expected to pass, and will have to begin raising more than $30 billion in debt for the deal.