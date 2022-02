১৭ কোটি করোনা টিকা দেয়া হয়েছে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

Super Bowl Commercials Look Past the Pandemic Travel and cars, especially electric vehicles, make a splash.

Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Tries to Enter Cockpit An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was diverted to Kansas City, Mo., after a man tried to open an exit door and was subdued by crew members and other passengers.

Prepare Yourself for This Weekend’s ‘Crypto Bowl’ The Super Bowl will feature commercial breaks that embrace the usual jokes and celebrities plus a whole lot of blockchain.

Stressed about the economy? These ads are for you. Although the bulk of the commercials this year were upbeat, several touched on undercurrents of financial trouble.