যশোরে অগ্নিনির্বাপক সিলিন্ডার বিস্ফোরণে বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা নিহত

Apple pauses sales of its products in Russia. It is also disabling features in its maps app “as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.”

Boeing and Ford Suspend Operations in Russia The U.S. manufacturing companies are the latest to shut down offices and factories since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Biden Says Fighting Inflation Is ‘Top Priority’ as Prices Bite Consumers Timing is not in the president’s favor as elections that could cost his party control of Congress approach, and inflation has yet to fade.

As Infrastructure Money Flows, Mitch Landrieu Must Straddle Partisan Divide Much of the funding is left up to state leaders, some of whom have already pushed back on the federal government’s goals. Mr. Landrieu will be key to resolving those differences.