প্রায় ৯ হাজার রুশ সেনা হত্যার দাবি জেলেনস্কির

Powell Says Rates Are Headed Higher, Even as Ukraine Poses Uncertainty Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, said he would support a quarter-point increase at the March meeting.

Senators Ask If Russia Can Use Cryptocurrencies to Skirt Sanctions Four Democrats have asked Treasury officials to explain how they’re overseeing digital assets while Russia is largely frozen out of traditional commerce.

Amazon plans to shut down more than 50 brick-and-mortar stores. The closures affect its bookstores and Amazon 4-Star locations, but not Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh.

A Second Amazon Site on Staten Island Will Have a Union Election The National Labor Relations Board approved the voting at a warehouse next to JFK8, where another election is in progress.