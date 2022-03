নারীর ক্ষমতায়নে বাংলাদেশ বিশ্বে রোল মডেল

Stocks extend their rout as the Ukraine war and its economic fallout intensify. The S&P 500’s drop was its sharpest since May 2020. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite is down 20 percent from its November record.

Congress Moves to Bar Russian Energy Imports and End Favorable Trade A bipartisan group of lawmakers reached an agreement on legislation that, if passed, would bar imports of Russian energy and suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus.

Carmakers Race to Control Next-Generation Battery Technology The prize: batteries that would be cheaper, faster to charge and less vulnerable to raw material shortages. Whoever gets there first will have a major advantage.

Russia, Blocked From the Global Internet, Plunges Into Digital Isolation Russian authorities and multinational companies have erected a digital barricade between the country and the West, erasing the last remnants of independent information online.