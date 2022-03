‘মানুষ মারা না গেলেও অর্ধ আহার-অপুষ্টিতে আছে’

Ukrainian Minister Has Turned Digital Tools Into Modern Weapons of War Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s youngest minister, has turned technology, cryptocurrency and social media into modern weapons of war.

Meta Cuts Back on Some of Facebook’s Perks The company told workers on Friday that it will reduce or eliminate some of its famous perks as it prepares for a return to the office.

Covid Stimulus Money Brings Clashes Within Cities and Counties As communities across the United States receive pandemic relief money, fierce debates have erupted over priorities, and who has the power to set them.

U.S. and Allies Will Strip Russia of Favored Trade Status The Biden administration said it would join Europe and other allies in stripping Russia of permanent normal trade relations, another step to inflict economic damage on the country over its invasion of Ukraine.